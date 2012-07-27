NORDIC POWER-Low weekend demand weighs on spot

* Spot price for Saturday seen at 7.4 euros/MWh vs 8.2 euros * Wet weather forecast drives quarter-ahead prices down OSLO, July 27 (Reuters) - Nordic spot power prices were expected to fall over the weekend on lower consumption and a supply boost as a key Swedish nuclear generators ramp up production, analysts said on Friday. The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Friday, was expected to drop to 7.4 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) for Saturday and 7.2 euros for Sunday from 8.2 euros a day earlier, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The price is seen rebounding to 8.4 euros on Monday. "The weekend effect on consumption will keep prices low Saturday and Sunday, while higher consumption will lift prices again on Monday," an analyst at Point Carbon said. The consumption in the Nordic power market was seen falling by 2.6 gigawatt (GW) to 30.8 GW on Saturday. At the same time, additional supply was expected from Sweden's nuclear reactors. Sweden's 1,170 MW Forsmark-3 reactor is expected to return from the maintenance over the weekend, while 996 MW Forsmark-2 was ramping production to 800 MW from 480 MW on Friday. However, the market was caught by surprise when Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 went offline on Friday afternoon due to reactor's failure. It was not clear when the reactor can be back in operation. FORWARD PRICES The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 36.70 euros per MWh at 0845 GMT, down 40 euro cents from Thursday. "I think, the market fell as the latest weather forecast for upcoming 10 days came quite a bit wetter, about 3 terrawatt-hours more compared to yesterday's forecast," an analyst at Point carbon said. The Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 was steady at 36.90 euros a MWh, unmoved by Brent crude rising above $106 per barrel on Friday morning. Brent crude futures were up 70 cents at $105.92 per barrel by 0830 GMT after rising to a high of $106.41 after the European Central Bank pledged to protect the euro. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, William Hardy)