NORDIC POWER-Forward prices fall on wet weather

* System price for Friday seen at 10.7 euros/MWh * Market eyes set on ECB meeting OSLO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices fell on Thursday morning on forecasts for wet weather, with traders focusing on the European Central Bank's rate meeting later in the day, traders said. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was trading at 37.60 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0900 GMT, down 25 euro cents from Wednesday. The market initially found support from expectations for a drier period but the latest forecasts predicted more rain ahead for the hydro-dependent region. "Still, everyone is looking at what the European Central Bank is going to decide today. Yesterday's news from the Fed was bearish," a Sweden-based trader said. Investors were disappointed after the U.S. Federal Reserve held off from providing more help to the economy of the world's top oil consumer. Focus has now shifted to what the ECB could do to help euro zone member states struggling with high borrowing costs. At stake is economic growth in the euro zone, which could impact demand for fuels and energy and action by the bank could support power prices. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 was trading at 37.60 euros a MWh, down by 20 euro cents. SPOT PRICES The day-ahead spot price, to be set later on Thursday, was expected to firm to 10.7 euros a MWh for Friday from 10.5 euros on Thursday, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Prices are seen rising due to a reduction in wind power output by 840 MW to 660 MW, while the restart of Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor was delayed again, further reducing the supply, a Point Carbon analyst said. Nordic power prices were also under pressure from healthy water levels in reservoirs. The average level in Norwegian hydro power reservoirs rose to 85 percent last week, well above the long-term average. Swedish reservoirs were filled by an average of nearly 87 percent, also above the long-term median. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)