NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter falls on wetter weather

* Spot price for Wednesday at 27.4 euros/MWh * Sweden to attend nuclear safety meeting on Thursday OSLO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nordic front-quarter power prices fell on wetter weather forecasts on Tuesday, while the average day-ahead price for Wednesday firmed on lower wind output. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) dropped by 85 euro cents to 39.85 euros ($49.22) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 1100 GMT from Monday's close. "The Nordic market is seeing a (downward) correction in the fourth-quarter contract due to a wetter weather forecast this morning," a Sweden-based trader said. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its electricity generation, and drier weather is a bearish price signal. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 was trailing the German market, traders said. The contract was steady in the morning, but fell by 25 euro cents to 39.50 euros a MWh by 1100 GMT, as the equivalent German contract BY1DE-1Y eased to 49.95 euros at 1100 GMT from 50.20 euros in the morning. One trader said the long-term contracts both in the Nordics and Germany could be affected if more nuclear plants in Europe are shut for inspection after suspected cracks at a Belgian nuclear reactor were found earlier this month. Several countries, which operate rectors with similar core tanks to the Belgian one, are expected to meet on Thursday in Brussels to decide whether more shutdowns are needed. Officials from Sweden's nuclear safety authority said they planed to attend the meeting in Brussels, along with other countries including Switzerland and the United States. Sweden's 866-megawatt Ringhals-2 reactor has a similar core tank to the Belgian reactor being investigated. State-owned power company Vattenfall, which operates the Ringhals-2 reactor, said last week that it has not noticed any similar issues with the core tank in the past, but would give it a inspection when the reactor is shut for a planned maintenance on September 15. SPOT PRICE The average day-ahead price for the region, called the system price, firmed to 27.4 euros a MWh for Wednesday from 26.9 euros on Tuesday on lower wind output, analysts said. Combined wind power in Denmark and Sweden was expected to fall by 240 MW to an hourly average of 400 MW on Wednesday. The spot price gained almost seven euros from Monday as hydro inflows from rain and melting snow fell, giving hydro power producers more leverage in price setting. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Nina Chestney)