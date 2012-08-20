NORDIC POWER-prices dip in thin trading

* Spot price for Tuesday seen at 31.5 euros a MWh * Market bulls struggle to find signals to buy OSLO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Nordic power forwards fell in a thin trading on Monday morning on lack of strong signals to buy, traders said. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 39.30 euros ($48.33) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1000 GMT, down 29 euro cents from Friday. "There is a lack of strong impulses and the market is very thin," one Norway-based utility trader said. Both weather forecasts and fuel markets provided mixed signals. Meteorologists said that weather conditions were expected to be unstable in the coming weeks, giving no clear indication whether hydro levels would rise or fall significantly. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for over 50 percent of generation, so rain levels impact pricing of electricity. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 fell by 20 euro cents to 38.75 euros. Brent crude prices inched up, but front-year coal prices eased after Colombia's main coal railway, Fenoco, restarted shipping coal after a nearly month-long strike. Crude oil was up on Monday to more than $114 a barrel as the U.S. plan to release strategic petroleum reserves faced stiff resistance, but hopes for a revival in North Sea crude output kept a lid on gains. API2 coal swaps for shipping coal in 2013 fell to $99.40 a tonne on Monday from Friday's close of $99.50. SPOT PRICES Nordic average day-ahead price for Monday came at 31.3 euros a MWh and was expected to edge to 31.5 euros on Tuesday on lower hydro inflows, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. The UK-based European centre for medium-range weather forecasts expected slightly drier weather in Scandinavia during the next 15 days, while U.S. forecasters saw it as wetter. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jane Baird)