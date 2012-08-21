NORDIC POWER-Wet weather and weaker spot weighs on forwards

* Spot price for Wednesday seen down to 29.9 euros a MWh * Hydro-dependent region could see more rain from Atlantic OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices fell on Tuesday morning on wet weather forecasts and weaker spot prices in the hydro-dependent Nordic market, traders said. The benchmark quarter-ahead contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery traded at 38.55 euros ($47.57) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0930 GMT, down 45 cents from Monday. "The spot came weaker than expected yesterday, and we have a wetter weather forecast," a Sweden-based trader said. "The market is weather and spot driven at the moment, and it's testing the (front-quarter contract) level of 38.50 euros," he added. The Nordic region relies on hydro power for more than 50 percent of its energy needs, and wet weather is a bearish signal. Next week Scandinavia could see more rain as intense low pressure areas were expected to develop over the north eastern Atlantic, meteorologists said. "Uncertainty is still quite high, but some rather wet days are possible...stable high pressure is not likely before early September," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 fell by 25 euro cents to 38.65 euros. The equivalent German contract for baseload delivery next year was steady at 49.50 euros a MWh on EEX. SPOT PRICES Nordic average day-ahead price for Tuesday came at 30.6 euros a MWh, down from 31.3 euros on Monday, and below analysts expectations. The spot price for Wednesday was expected to ease further to 29.9 euros a MWh on higher wind output and slightly higher hydro inflows from precipitation, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecast to increase by 310 MW to 1,360 MW on Wednesday. About 37 percent of total nuclear power capacity or 4,430 MW was expected to be offline on Wednesday in the Nordics. ($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)