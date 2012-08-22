NORDIC POWER-spot rises more than expected, lifts curve

* Spot price for Thursday settles at 30.4 euros a MWh * Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor to come back online OSLO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Nordic electricity spot prices for Thursday rose more than expected on Wednesday and helped push up the benchmark front-quarter contract, traders said. The Nordic average day-ahead price for Thursday came out at 30.4 euros ($37.94) a megawatt-hour, up from 29.4 euros for Wednesday and above analysts' expectations. "It seems that hydro producers used an opportunity to push up their price as the weather forecast was slightly drier," a Point Carbon analyst said, after the spot price settled. The latest outlook from the UK-based European centre for medium-range weather forecasts showed slightly drier weather in the next 15 days, but with precipitation still well above normal levels. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectric generation for over 50 percent of its power, so changes in rainfall have a big price impact. In Norway, which generates almost all of its electricity at hydro power plants, some price bidding areas saw the spot price rise by 2 euros to 32.4 euros a MWh. An unusually wet summer has so far filled reservoirs of Nordic producers close to the brim, keeping prices down, but the drier forecast has given some traders an opportunity to go long. Water reservoir levels for hydropower generation in Sweden fell last week compared with the previous week, energy authorities said on Wednesday. Despite Wednesday's upward move, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon expected the spot price to fall to 29.3 euros on higher wind and nuclear power output. Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor was expected to come back online on Thursday evening. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecast to increase by 290 MW to 1,970 MW on Thursday. FORWARD PRICES Before the spot price was settled on the Nordic power exchange Nord Pool Spot, the front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 65 cents to 39.50 euros ($49.30) per megawatt-hour (MWh). Some traders said that they saw no fundamental drivers behind the rise but that it was possible suppliers could be taking advantage of a thin market to push up offers. "I don't see any fundamental reasons for prices to go up that much," one Sweden-based trader said, before the spot price was settled. "Other markets are trading the other way: oil is bearish and coal is lower than it closed yesterday, while the weather forecasts are not dry enough," he added. Another trader said that some market players could have bet on the spot to come higher. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 rose by 20 euro cents to 39.15 euros. API2 coal swaps for 2013 were down 20 cents to $100.80 a tonne, while Brent crude fell more than 80 cents to $114 by 1000 GMT. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jane Baird)