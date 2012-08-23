NORDIC POWER-Spot prices seen up on lower wind output

* Day-ahead price for Friday expected at 32.1 euros/MWh * Wet weather for next few days, drier next week LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Nordic average day-ahead price for Friday is expected to rise to 32.1 euros ($40.02) a megawatt-hour (MWh), up from 30.4 euros for Thursday, as wind output is seen dropping sharply, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was forecast to fall by 1,520 MW to 720 MW on Friday. "That could be partly offset by reduced export to Germany, but with low wind and solar power output in Germany the price should go up there as well," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said on Thursday. Weather forecasters said they expected conditions in the Nordic region to be unsettled and wetter in the next couple of days with drier conditions possible after that. "Atlantic lows will bring partly unsettled weather in the next days but next week a high over the continent will extend its range to the north partly affecting our area too," meteorologist Georg Mueller said. The Nordic region relies for over 50 percent on hydro power generation so changes in rainfall levels have big price impacts. Further out on the curve front-quarter baseload contracts briefly rose to a 2012 high of 40.90 pounds per MWh on Thursday morning but then retreated to 40.65 euros a MWh by 0915 GMT. Traders said the contract saw lots of sell offers once it rose to a 2012 high. "There is no fundamental reason for the price to rise to a 2012 high at the moment so the contract came under selling pressure once it did," one power trader said. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by James Jukwey)