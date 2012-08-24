NORDIC POWER-Spot falls on forecast for wetter weather

* Spot price for Saturday settles at 30.1 euros a MWh * Strong wind output rise seen on Sunday OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nordic spot power prices fell on Friday on a forecast for wetter weather, and analysts expected the day-ahead price for Sunday to ease to 27.2 euros ($34.23) a megawatt hour (MWh) due to higher wind power output. The Nordic average day-ahead price settled at 30.1 euros a MWh for Saturday and was expected to come at 30.9 MWh for Monday, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to increase over the weekend by more than 3,000 MW from 690 MW on Saturday. The spot price for Monday will rise as demand picks up and Sweden's 865 MW Ringhals-1 nuclear reactor reduces output from 865 MW to 400 MW, analysts said. FORWARD PRICES The front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery fell by 65 cents to 39.75 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 1130 GMT from Thursday's close. Traders said that, as in spot markets, the fall was due to wetter weather. The latest outlook from the UK-based European centre for medium-range weather forecasts showed wetter weather in the next 15 days, with precipitation levels above normal by 4.9 terrawatt -hours. More precipitation means higher inflows into reservoirs of Nordic power producers, a bearish signal in the hydro-dependent region. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 fell 20 euro cents to 39.45 euros, in step with weaker fuel markets. Brent crude was down more than 70 cents to $114.30, and API2 coal swaps for 2013 fell below $100 a tonne. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and Jane Baird)