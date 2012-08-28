NORDIC POWER-Rainy forecast weighs on forwards

* Spot price for Wednesday seen down to 31.9 euros/MWh * Carbon prices firm on agreement with Australia OSLO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices rose slightly on Tuesday morning on a stronger carbon market, but the small gains were quickly erased by a wet weather forecast in the hydro-dependent region. The front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery rose by 15 cents to 39.15 euros ($49.00) per megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0800 GMT from Monday's close but fell to 38.80 euros an hour later. "Slightly higher carbon emissions are supporting the curve in general, but the weather is still very wet," a Sweden-based trader said. "As long as weather is as wet as it is now, the upside seems to be limited," he added. The latest weather forecasts showed precipitation levels about 5 terawatt-hours above normal during the next 10 days, which means an increase in inflows to water reservoirs. The Nordic region relies on hydroelectricity for over 50 percent of its power generation so changes in precipitation can substantially impact prices. "A stable high pressure development over northern Europe is not likely, and the rather unsettled pattern is likely to last until the end mid-September," said Georg Muller, a meteorologist at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery in 2013 also early in the day gained by 15 cents to 39.15 euros a MWh as Europe carbon prices firmed but then retreated back to Monday's close. European carbon permits rose by almost 2 percent to 8.32 by 0900 GMT after Australia and the European Union agreed to link their carbon trade schemes by 2018. That would allow Australian firms to immediately buy cheaper EU carbon credits in a move expected to boost demand for EU carbon allowances. SPOT PRICE The wet weather also weighed on the spot price. The Nordic average day-ahead price for Wednesday was expected to drop to 31.9 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) from 32.7 euros on Tuesday as hydro power producers were under pressure from increasing inflows, analysts at Point Carbon said. With water reservoirs being close to 90 percent full, the producers cannot save much of the water and use it for generation at a later stage when prices are higher. "We are most likely to see water values fall. With inflows rising, hydro producers would have to produce regardless of the price," a Point Carbon analyst said. On the bullish side, Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor is expected to reduce output during a test, while wind power output in Denmark and Sweden is expected to drop by 820 MW to 600 MW on Wednesday. The drop in wind power, however, could be offset by reduced exports from Denmark to Germany, analysts said. ($1 = 0.7990 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)