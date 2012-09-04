NORDIC POWER-Forwards rebound on more coal power, higher oil

* Spot price for Wednesday seen down to 24.5 euros/MWh * Oil prices rise for a fourth day to $116 per barrel OSLO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nordic power futures rebounded slightly on Tuesday morning supported by higher marginal costs of coal power production and rising oil prices, traders said. The benchmark front-quarter contract for baseload (24 hours) delivery was up by 25 cents to 37.15 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT. "The contract has fallen quite a lot yesterday, and we see some correction today. Also, fundamentals such as marginal costs of coal power are quite strong," a Sweden-based trader said. The contract fell to its lowest levels since the end of July on Monday after rising to 40.40 euros a MWh on August 23. "We may still see the market falling today as the latest weather forecast showed wetter weather," the trader added. "I'm bearish on the fourth quarter." The 15-day outlook from the European centre for medium-range weather forecasts showed precipitation levels above normal by 5.7 terawatt-hours. Short-run marginal costs of coal power production expected in the fourth-quarter of this year were up by 0.5 euro to 39.2 euros a MWh, an estimate from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed. At the far end of the curve, the Nordic contract for baseload power delivery next year was up by 25 cents at 38.35 euros a MWh. Oil prices rose for a fourth day to around $116 per barrel, supported by hopes for further stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe, and a slow restart in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Isaac. European carbon prices, part of coal power production costs, steadied at around 8.3 euros by 0930 GMT after climbing 2.5 percent on Monday. SPOT PRICE Spot prices for Wednesday was expected to fall further as water reservoir levels in hydro-dependent Nordic region were approaching 90 percent full. Analysts at Point Carbon said they expected hydro power producers to reduce their offer price by about 1 euro a MWh with day-ahead price easing to 24.5 euros a MWh from 28.1 euro on Tuesday. "We expect reservoirs to reach 88.5 percent in Norway and 89.5 percent in Sweden by the end of this week," a Point Carbon analyst said. More on the bearish side, combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was seen picking up by hourly average of 1,500 MW to over 3,000 MW on Wednesday. Sweden's 1,400 MW Oskarshamn-3 nuclear reactor is expect to be back in operation Tuesday, but a restart of 984 MW Forsmark-1 reactor was delayed until Wednesday. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)