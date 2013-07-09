NORDIC POWER-Spot eases on higher wind output

* Nordic system price for Weds set at 30.94 euros a MWh

* Oskarshamn-1 reactor to shut due to technical glitch

OSLO, July 9 (Reuters) - Nordic power for next-day delivery eased on Tuesday amid prospects of higher windpower production, while wetter weather continued to weigh on longer-dated prices.

The Nordic average power price, or system price , for Wednesday reached 30.94 euros ($39.80) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at an auction on the Nordic power exchange compared with 31.72 euros in the previous session.

“The main factor for (the) lower system price was higher wind power production, especially during the night hours,” said an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was expected to rise by an hourly average of 1,525 MW to 3,720 MW on Wednesday. As a result, the Nordic market was expected to export a net 600 megawatts of power to Germany.

The day-ahead contract in the financial market was last traded at 30.69 euros a MWh.

Sweden’s 473 MW Oskarshamn-1 nuclear power reactor will be stopped on Tuesday evening due to problems with its emergency shutdown system, its operator OKG said to the Nordic power exchange.

The message was published after the system price was set.

FORWARD PRICES

Prices for base power delivery in the fourth quarter closed 20 cents lower at 36.75 euros a MWh, depressed by a wet weather outlook for the hydropower-intensive region.

“The weekend and the first days of the next week will bring rain and showers to the entire area. The western parts of Norway are likely to get above normal amounts,” said meteorologist Georg Muller.

Precipitation levels for the next 15 days was seen at 2-3 terawatt-hours (TWh) above normal, according to data from Point Carbon.

Point Carbon’s fair value for the front-quarter contract was slightly above 35 euros a MWh, based on updated hydro reserve forecasts.

The Nordic market gets about half its electricity from hydropower plants, meaning prices tend to fall on wetter weather which boosts the supply.

Further out on the curve, front-year prices were down 23 cents at 34.75 euros a MWh, taking a cue from weaker carbon and coal prices.

Coal API2 year-ahead futures were down 40 cents at $86.65 a tonne in afternoon trading.

Meanwhile, European coal prices for physical delivery next month firmed as a miners’ strike in Colombia threatened to tighten supplies in the Atlantic basin.

The benchmark European carbon price was off 8 cents at 4.16 euros a tonne. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Jeff Coelho)