NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter gains as weather outlook turns drier

* Spot price for Friday seen at 33.40 euros/MWh

* Latest forecasts show drier weather next week

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - Nordic base power prices for delivery in the fourth quarter firmed on Thursday after the latest weather forecasts showed the hydro-dependent region was to see less rain than previously expected.

The fourth-quarter contract traded 55 cents higher on the day at 37.45 euros ($48.15) a megawatt-hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT, recovering close to the levels seen last Friday.

“It’s mainly due to drier weather and negative hydro balance,” a Sweden-based trader said.

The Nordic market gets about half its electricity from hydropower plants, and so drier weather tends to lift prices.

“I think we will see the upward movement next week, with prices getting closer to 38 euros,” the trader added.

The hydro balance, which shows total hydro energy available for power generation, was predicted to come below 9 terawatt-hours (TWh) by the end of the next two weeks, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.

“Central Europe is likely to see warm and dry weather next week, also affecting southern and eastern parts of Scandinavia,” meteorologist Georg Muller said.

Further out on the curve, front-year prices firmed by 12 cents to 34.85 euros a MWh, lifted by slightly stronger coal prices.

Marginal costs of coal power generation normally set long-term power prices in the hydro-dominated Nordic region, which trades electricity with western and central Europe.

Coal API2 year-ahead futures were up 17 cents at $85.95 a tonne, while European carbon price, another important element of coal power costs, firmed by 5 cents to 4.10 euros a tonne.

SPOT PRICE

Analysts at Point Carbon predicted Nordic power prices for Friday delivery to firm to 33.40 euros a MWh on the Nordic power exchange, up from 33.05 euros for Thursday.

The Nordic day-ahead power contract in the financial market was last quoted in a bid-ask spread of 33 euros and 33.25 euros a MWh.

Prices are expected to firm on lower wind power output, partly offset by increase in imports of cheaper electricity from Germany.

“Higher renewable power production in Germany is expected to lead to lower prices there and higher imports to the Nordics, but the decrease in wind power output is the winning factor,” said Agnieszka Wasylewicz, a power market analyst at Point Carbon.

Combined wind power output in Denmark and Sweden was seen falling by 1,100 MW to 660 MW on Friday. ($1 = 0.7778 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)