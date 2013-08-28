NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 28

(Updates with Frontline results)

HELSINKI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

FRONTLINE

Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen’s business empire, reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Its second-quarter operating loss was $100 million, much more than the $19 million loss that markets expected. It also said the tanker market was massively oversupplied and that it may take some time before market balance is restored.

SEADRILL

Seadrill, the crown jewel in Fredriksen’s business empire, is reporting its second-quarter on Wednesday.

It is expected to report a steady EBITDA, but the numbers are better than they first look because year-ago figure still include the low margin tender rig business, which has been sold off since.

STATOIL

Statoil said it found more oil off the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, near two previous discoveries, but had not yet estimated its size.

The discovery was made on the Bay du Nord prospect, around 500 kilometres (300 miles) northeast of St. John, near its previous Harpoon and Mizzen discoveries, it added.

ALGETA

Norway’s Algeta, which has developed a novel prostate cancer drug with Germany’s Bayer, reported earnings ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and said it received the next milestone payment on its key drug.

Algeta said its swung to a pre-tax profit of 277 million Norwegian crowns ($46.02 million) from a 31 million crown loss a year earlier, beating expectations for 262 million.

FLSMIDTH

Nomura raised its target price on the company to 320 Danish crowns from 290 crowns.

