UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 21

HELSINKI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer is criticised in the British Medican Journal for shortcomings in its research including lack of a control group in some studies, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The company says the criticism is without merit, Berlingske said.

JYSKE BANK

Denmark’s second biggest bank by market capitalisation, could confirm a preliminary half-year loss of 209 million Danish crowns ($34.6 million) given last month when reporting its result for the period at around 0600 GMT on Tuesday.

Jyske Bank said in July that new, stricter rules on loan impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million Danish crowns, knocking it into the red for the period.

TORM

The struggling Danish shippping company is expected to publish quarterly results on Tuesday before 0700 GMT. The company has for months tried to reach a deal with banks on its $1.9 billion of debt following a sector slump now in its fourth year, caused by a weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and freight rates at loss-making levels.

TOPDANMARK

The Danish insurance group is expected to report a 4.2 percent drop in second-quarter pretax profit, hit by lower results in both its life and non-life insurance units, a Reuters survey of analysts showed.

Pretax profit was estimated to have fallen to 384 million Danish crowns ($63.36 million) in the April-June quarter from 401 million in the second quarter last year, according to the poll.

