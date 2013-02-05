NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Feb 5

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste Oil reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit as its renewable fuels unit failed to turn profitable as some analysts had expected.

The group’s comparable operating profit in October-December rose to 82 million euros ($111.2 million) from 20 million euros a year ago, below all analysts’ forecasts.

YIT

The Finnish building company said it would spin off its European building services unit after reporting weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.

KESKO

Finnish retail group Kesko reported a stronger-than-expected operating profit for the fourth quarter as cost cuts helped it weather a slowdown in consumer spending.

Kesko, which operates supermarkets and home improvement centres, said its quarterly operating profit excluding special items was little changed from a year earlier at 71.8 million euros ($97.4 million). Analysts on average expected a fall to 64 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group said it expected flat demand in the first quarter after a pick-up in orders at the end of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to 1.32 billion Swedish crowns from 1.39 billion, slightly below the market’s average forecast of 1.34 billion.

TELE2

The Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm posted lower-than-expected results, hurt by lower margins in its Swedishbusiness.

TDC

The Danish telecom operator reported a fall in fourth-quarter core profits amid intense price competition.

It said revenue fell to 6.55 billion Danish crowns, in line with market expectations.

