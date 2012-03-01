UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Mar 1

(Adds Teliasonera, NKT, Torm, Alm Brand and Gjensidige)

HELSINKI, Mar 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

Outokumpu

Shareholders are set to approve a 2.7 billion euro ($3.61 billion) buy of ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel business on Thursday. The shareholders’ meeting is due to begin at 1000 GMT in Helsinki.

Prosafe

Offshore accommodation rig provider Prosafe, based in Cyprus and listed in Oslo, reports fourth-quarter results on Thursday, with analysts expecting a sharp rise in operating profit to $57.3 million from $18.4 million a year ago.

Teliasonera

Telia’s Spanish daughter company Yoigo hopes to have 3.5 million subscribers by the end of this year, up from 3 million in 2011, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Thursday.

”The goal is to reach a 10 percent market share by 2015, compared to today’s 5.5 percent, the paper quoted Yoigo CEO Johan Andsjo saying.

NKT Holding

The Danish industrial group is expected to see its operational EBIT nearly tripling in the fourth quarter compared with the same quarter a year earlier, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen rising on average to 146 million Danish crowns ($26.30 million) in the October-December quarter, from 52 million crowns in the fourth quarter the year before.

The group is expected to report its results on Thursday at 0700 GMT.

Torm

The Danish shipping group, which is in talks with its banks to delay repayment of $1.8 billion in debt, is expected to post deepening losses for the fourth quarter, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Fourth-quarter pretax losses were seen on average growing to $107 million from $87.7 million in the corresponding period a year earlier. Pretax loss estimates ranged from $95 million to $121 million. The group is expected to report its results and to give an update on talks with its lenders on Thursday before 8000 GMT.

Alm Brand, Gjensidige

Norway’s biggest insurer Gjensidige could be interested in acquiring its Danish peer, business daily Borsen said.

