NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 6

HELSINKI, March 6 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TOPDANMARK

Danish insurance company Topdanmark is expected to report a 37 percent drop in fourth-quarter pretax profits, to 384 million Danish crowns ($68.35 million), according to the average of estimates in a Reuters survey.

Topdanmark is scheduled to post its results around 1100 GMT.

VESTAS

Germany’s Siemens has had a better start to 2012 in the wind turbine business than Denmark’s Vestas, winnning 28 percent of total turbine orders announced so far this year against 16 percent for Vestas, financial daily Borsen said.

Siemens has got orders for turbines with total capacity of 687 megawatts while Vestas has got orders for turbines of 387 MW out of a total of 2,470 MW announced so far, the paper reported.

VOLVO, SCANIA

Germany’s Daimler, the world biggest truck maker and a rival of Sweden’s Volvo and Scania, will recall more than 103,000 trucks in North America due to potentially faulty fuel lines, the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said late on Monday.

