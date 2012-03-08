NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 8

HELSINKI, March 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish steel group announced on Wednesday a rights issue of 1.3 bln new shares, as part of its plan to buy ThyssenKrupp’s stainless steel unit Inoxum.

The issue totals 1 bln euros ($1.3 bln), or 0.79 euros per share. The subscribing period for current shareholders is between March 15 and April 4.

For more on the company, click on

SKF

The CEO of the world’s top bearing maker sees positive signs in the global economy.

“North America continues to be strong. The economy is creating quite a few new jobs and we still see increased demand there,” daily Dagens Industri quoted CEO Tom Johnstone saying.

Johnstone said he saw no signs of a new crisis in Europe and that Asia was returning to strong growth. China’s railway market, which has developed weakly in recently, will turn up before summer and demand for wind power will pick up later in the year, he said.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on