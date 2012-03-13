FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 13
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELENOR

Mobile phone group Vimpelcom, 36 percent controlled by Telenor, reported a $386 million attributable net loss for a the fourth quarter as it booked $437 million worth of non-cash items.

Quarterly revenue came in line with expectations for $5.9 billion and the total subscriber base rose 13 percent from a year earlier to 205 million.

For more on the companies:

TORM

The struggling Danish shipping company is reported to have sold another two medium range tankers, shipping daily Lloyd’s List said on Tuesday. The company last week announced the sale of a product tanker at an undisclosed sum to try and bring down its debt.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.