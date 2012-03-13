UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 13

HELSINKI, March 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
Mobile phone group Vimpelcom, 36 percent controlled by Telenor, reported a $386 million attributable net loss for a the fourth quarter as it booked $437 million worth of non-cash items.
Quarterly revenue came in line with expectations for $5.9 billion and the total subscriber base rose 13 percent from a year earlier to 205 million.
The struggling Danish shipping company is reported to have sold another two medium range tankers, shipping daily Lloyd’s List said on Tuesday. The company last week announced the sale of a product tanker at an undisclosed sum to try and bring down its debt.