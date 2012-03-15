NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 15

HELSINKI, March 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STOLT NIELSEN

The Norwegian-listed chemicals tanker group said one of its vessels suffered an explosion on board in the Gulf and one of its 25 crew was missing.

TELIASONERA

Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera is interested in making acquisitions, its chief executive said on Wednesday, just days after the company was linked to a possible buyout of rival ‘3’s operations in Denmark.

ORION

Finnish drugmaker Orion told Reuters that the company plans new products which will help compensate for an expected loss of sales from the expiry of Parkinson’s drugs patents in the next few years.

