HELSINKI, March 15 (Reuters)

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Thursday sales at its established stores grew in February for a third consecutive month, rising by 2 percent in local currencies in February, helped by the leap day.

That topped a Reuters poll average forecast for a 1 percent drop, with estimates ranging from a fall of 5 percent to a rise of 2 percent.