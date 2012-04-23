NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 23

HELSINKI, April 23 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TORM

Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S proposed late on Sunday to slash the nominal value of its stock to pave the way for a new issue of equity.

Torm said that the proposal to reduce the nominal value of its shares to 0.01 Danish crowns per share from 5.00 per share was necessary because Danish corporate law prevents it from issuing new shares below nominal value.

LUNDBECK

Chairman of the board of the Danish drug maker believes the company is fit to face the fight against next year’s expiry of a number of patents, business daily Borsen said.

