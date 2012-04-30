NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 30

HELSINKI, April 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Cellphone maker Nokia is in advanced talks to sell its UK subsidiary Vertu to private equity group Permira, the Financial Times reported in a piece published on its website on Sunday.

Nokia, which last week had its credit rating cut to “junk” status by ratings agency Standard & Poor‘s, will raise about 200 million euros ($265.19 million) from a potential sale, the FT said.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate is set to announce it is replacing its chief executive as the company under the current management has moved too slowly in executing on its new strategy, Norwegian business paper Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Saturday, citing several unnamed sources.

Orkla board member Aage Korsvold is to take over the post as Chief Executive on Wednesday as Bjoern Wiggen has not been quick enough in expanding the brands portfolio, nor in selling off stakes in firms no longer considered part of Orkla’s core business, the paper said.

