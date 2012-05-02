FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker is expected to post a 29 drop in first-quarter operating profit, hit by weaker sales of its Lexapro antidepressant drug, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The first-quarter results are due at around 0600 GMT.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to 925 million Danish crowns ($164.5 million) in January-March from 1.31 billion in the same period last year, according to the average of 11 analysts’ estimates.

