UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 3

(Adds TGS, Storebrand, Orkla)

HELSINKI, May 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SAS

The Scandinavian airline reported a first-quarter pretax loss of 1.13 billion Swedish crowns ($167.5 million), compared to the average analyst estimate of a 514 million loss.

BOLIDEN

The Swedish miner and smelter reopretd operating earnings of 1.5 billion crowns, slightly ahead of the market’s forecast for 1.3 billion and up from a year-ago 1.36 billion

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The oil company’s chief executive, Ashley Heppenstall, was quoted as saying in business daily Dagens Industri that shareholders demanding a new independent investigation into the firm’s dealings in Africa some 10 years ago should consider selling their stock if they don’t trust management.

Lundin’s business in mainly Sudan in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been the target of criticism for its human rights record in recent years and several Swedish institutional owners have asked for a new investigation, a demand resisted by Lundin’s management and board.

“We have a solid group of long-term, Swedish institutions as owners, but if institutions and other shareholders don’t trust the management and the board they should sell their shares,” Heppenstall was quoted as saying.

GN.CO

The Danish hearing aid and headset maker GN Store Nord reported 150 million Danish crowns ($26.5 million) in EBITDA, exceeding the market’s forecast for 132 million.

CIMBER STERLING

The Danish airline Cimber Sterling on Thursday said it had declared bankruptcy after its owners decided to not continue the financial support of the company.

The small rival to Scandinavian airline SAS, Finland’s Finnair and Norwegian Air Shuttle, among others, said all its flights were cancelled.

NOKIA

Nokia meets with shareholders for an annual general meeting later on Thursday.

Outgoing Chairman Jorma Ollila, in a Financial Times interview, promised a range of new devices including tablets and “hybrid” smart mobile devices, although he did not give dates.

POHJOLA BANK

The Finnish banking group reoprted a 10 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit, crediting the European Central Bank for keeping interest rates low.

The bank’s first-quarter earnings before tax rose to 104 million euros from 95 million a year earlier.

METSA BOARD

The Finnish packaging board maker is expected to report a 94 percent fall in quarterly operating profit amid overcapacity in European paper markets.

Analysts on average expect 2.8 million euros in first-quarter adjusted operating profit.

The company said early on Thursday that it signed an agreement to refinance its 500 million euro bond maturing in April of 2013. Its new term loan and revolving credit facility totals 600 million euros, it said.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurance firm reported a first-quarter group profit of 667 million Norwegian crowns, beating the forecast for a 587 million profit in a Reuters poll and up from 516 million crowns profit in the year-ago period.�

TGS-NOPEC

The Norwegian offshore seismic surveyor TGS lifted its full-year guidance after heavy exploration spending by oil firms and a record order backlog pushed its first-quarter profit well above expectations.

Net profit rose 51 percent to $62.9 million, outperforming expectations for $49.3 million with the actual figure 20 percent above the highest expectation by any analysts.

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate expects the relatively weak global economic climate, particularly in Europe and Asia, to be a drag on its bottom line, the firm said in its quarterly report.

