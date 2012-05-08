NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 8

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by news and events on Tuesday:

SAMPO

The Finnish insurer is set to announce quarterly results at around 0630 GMT, with the markets expecting its core pretax profit to be down 9 percent from a year earlier at 215 million euros ($281 million).

ERICSSON, NOKIA SIEMENS

T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider, said it plans to use network equipment from Sweden’s Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks for a $4 billion network upgrade.

Nokia Siemens is a venture of Finland’s Nokia and Germany’s Siemens.

TELIASONERA

The telecoms firm has raised its ownership of Lithuania’s Teo LT to 76.16 percent and launched a voluntary takeover bid for the remaining shares in the company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The firm will pay 38.9 million euros in cash to buy the shares from East Capital and said it would offer 118 million euros for remaining shares.

PANDORA

The Danish jewellery is expected to report a nearly 61 percent drop in first-quarter operating earnings, hit partly by a campaign offering retail outlets a chance to swap items consumers are not buying for jewellery that sells better, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company is due to report its result on Tuesday at 0600 GMT.

