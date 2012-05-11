UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 11

(Adds Swedish companies, Subsea 7)

ASSA ABLOY

The world’s biggest lockmaker announced on Friday it has acquired Canadian firm Helton, a manufacturer of hardware for sectional doors for residential and industrial customers. Sales are expected to reach 370 million crowns ($53 million) in 2012.

ERICSSON

UBS has raised its recommendation on the world’s number one mobile network gear maker to buy from neutral and its price target to 75 Swedish crowns from 70.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media group reported weaker-than-expected core earnings for the first quarter, as its printed newspapers continued to lose advertising revenue to online media.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 421 million Norwegian crowns ($71.9 million) in the quarter, compared to 439 million in the year-ago period and below the average forecast for 444 million in a Reuters poll.

SUBSEA 7

The Norwegian oilfield engineering group said it saw strong momentum in most of its markets but warned of low activity offshore Africa as it reported first-quarter earnings below expectations while its order backlog grew more than forecast.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $225 million for the quarter, compared to a mean forecast for $242 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

DANSKE BANK

The head of National Irish Bank, owned by Danske, will be leaving as part of group-wide restructuring announced on Thursday, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

Danske announced on Thursday that it would hive off 35 billion Danish crowns ($6.1 billion) in commercial and investment property loans at NIB into a separate unit.

($1 = 6.9292 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian krones) ($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns)

