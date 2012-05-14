NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 14

HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TRYG

Danish insurance company Tryg is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that pretax profits rose 60 percent from a year earlier to 577 million Danish crowns ($100.5 million).

TORM

Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday evening that its banks had agreed to extend to May 31 a suspension of repayments on its $1.9 billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution. Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said that the final documentation of the long-term financing plan had begun.

