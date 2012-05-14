FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 14
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2012 / 5:45 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TRYG

Danish insurance company Tryg is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that pretax profits rose 60 percent from a year earlier to 577 million Danish crowns ($100.5 million).

For more on the company, click on

TORM

Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday evening that its banks had agreed to extend to May 31 a suspension of repayments on its $1.9 billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution. Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said that the final documentation of the long-term financing plan had begun.

For more on the company, double on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 5.7429 Danish crowns Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.