NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 29

HELSINKI, May 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics Co launches its latest Galaxy S smartphone in Europe on Tuesday, with the third generation model expected to be even more successful than its predecessor.

Separately, its other Asian competitor, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, denied that it benefited from illegal Chinese government subsidies.

The Financial Times earlier quoted unidentified EU officials and executives as saying that the commission had been gathering evidence in an anti-dumping case against Huawei and ZTE Corp .

