NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 31

HELSINKI, May 31 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

DANSKE, JYSKE BANK, SYDBANK, SPAR NORD BANK, RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK, POHJOLA

Moody’s rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark’s biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish banks as well as Finland’s Pohjola bank and OP-Pohjola group, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Swedish insurer and pension fund group Folksam will sell its 1.2 percent stake in Lundin after the oil and gas producer rejected calls for an independent investigation into its human rights record in Africa.

Lundin Petroleum’s business in Sudan and Ethiopia in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been the target of criticism in recent years and Folksam had asked for a new investigation into the allegations, a proposal rejected in a vote at a stormy annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this month.

SEB

Mortgage rates are bound to become more expensive in the longer term, the bank’s Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in an interview with Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

Falkengren also called for Sweden’s banks to harmonise the way in which they calculate their margins on mortgage lending, a measure which has been at the centre of a debate in the Swedish media and among consumers in recent months.

