HELSINKI, June 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker, set to merge with the stainless arm of ThyssenKrupp AG, said it will issue a four-year bond worth 150 million euros. It said Pohjola Markets , Danske Bank and SEB had acted as joint book-runners for the transaction.