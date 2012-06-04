UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 4

(Adds Neste Oil)

HELSINKI, June 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo refinery had been shut down due to an unexpected production incident and will dent second-quarter results.

The firm said it expected the line to be back on stream in the second half of July.

Neste Oil said its oil products unit’s full-year comparable operating profit is seen improving compared to 2011 if the refining margin remains at last year’s level.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

APM Terminals, the port operating arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, is experiencing competition in bidding for the privatisation of for the terminals in Virginia’s Hampton Roads area, the Financial Times said late on Sunday.

The state of Virginia is taking the company’s proposal “very seriously” And had already received “several calls” from potential counter-bidders, who have until July 12 to submit plans, the Financial Times said.

