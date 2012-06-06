NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 6

HELSINKI, June 6 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TGS, PGS

Seismic explorers TGS and PGS launched an expansion of a 3D multi-client survey covering 2,000 square kilometres in the Faroe Shetland Basin, spanning the UK Faroe median line, the firms said.

The Industry funded survey will play a role in the development of the Cambo and Tornado fields and data will be available in the second quarter of 2013.

For more on the companies, click on, or

FINNAIR

A Finnair spokeswoman said the airline has so far cancelled one returning flight on Tuesday, one on Wednesday and might have to cancel some more due to a technical services staff strike.

Labour union Pro started a week-long on Tuesday as a protest against the plan to cut 280 jobs and to outsource engine services to Switzerland’s SR Technics.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Nokia unveiled three new basic cellphones, part of Asha phone series, aimed at emerging markets.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on