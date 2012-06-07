NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 7

HELSINKI, June 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FINNAIR

Finnair’s flight operations are due to return to normal after its technical services staff suspended a strike late on Wednesday.

Personnel negotiations continue, the company said. Workers had been protesting Finnair’s plan to cut 280 jobs and to outsource engine services to Switzerland’s SR Technics.

