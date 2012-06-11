UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 11

(Adds Neste Oil)

HELSINKI, June 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NESTE OIL

Neste Oil said its Naantali refinery is back online after six-week turnaround that cost some 60 million euros ($75 million).

For more on the company, click on

ERICSSON

The world’s biggest maker of wireless telecom network gear, with 38 percent of global market share, is not dependent on its European neighbours and could fair well, according to an article in Barron‘s.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on