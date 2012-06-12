NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 12

HELSINKI, June 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish forestry group will hold a capitals market day in London.

SAAB AUTOMOBILE

NEVS, a consortium building electric cars, has won the bidding for bankrupt Saab Automobile, beating off a bid from China’s Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile, daily Dagens Industri reported.

Citing sources, DI said that receivers had decided on NEVS, which is only bidding for part of Saab.

Youngman Lotus Automobile upped its bid for the whole of Saab to 5 billion crown ($700 million) last week, Swedish media reported.

