NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 14
June 14, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia’s Chief Executive Stephen Elop will inform the firm’s Finnish employees about strategy on Thursday and he is expected to announce significant job cuts, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported. The conference for employees is due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
