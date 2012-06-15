NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 15

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday: NOKIA Credit Suisse downgraded its recommendation on the stock to neutral from outperform, while Nordea cut its rating to hold from buy. Several banks and brokers, including Societe Generale, Pohjola and UBS, cut their target price for the shares in the Finnish telecoms group. New price target Old price target Canaccord 2.7 usd 3.5 usd Credit Suisse 2.0 eur 4.5 eur Kepler 1.7 eur 2.9 eur Nordea 3.0 eur 4.0 eur Pohjola 2.1 eur 4.0 eur Societe Generale 1.6 eur 1.8 eur UBS 2.0 eur 3.0 eur Wedbush 2.5 usd 3.25 usd For more on the company, click on HENNES & MAURITZ The world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Friday sales at stores open a year or more rose 3 percent in local currencies in May, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 1 percent drop. For the detailed story, click on For more on the company, click on ** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on ** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button. ** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices ** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and ** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard ** For Nordic top news items, double click on ** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7939 euros)