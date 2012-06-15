FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 15
June 15, 2012

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:	
	
    NOKIA 	
    Credit Suisse downgraded its recommendation on the stock to
neutral from outperform, while Nordea cut its rating to hold
from buy. 	
    Several banks and brokers, including Societe Generale,
Pohjola and UBS, cut their target price for the shares in the
Finnish telecoms group.	
    	
                   New price target    Old price target
 Canaccord         2.7 usd             3.5 usd
 Credit Suisse     2.0 eur             4.5 eur
 Kepler            1.7 eur             2.9 eur
 Nordea            3.0 eur             4.0 eur
 Pohjola           2.1 eur             4.0 eur
 Societe Generale  1.6 eur             1.8 eur
 UBS               2.0 eur             3.0 eur
 Wedbush           2.5 usd             3.25 usd
    	
    HENNES & MAURITZ 	
The world's second-largest fashion retailer, said on Friday
sales at stores open a year or more rose 3 percent in local
currencies in May, beating a Reuters poll forecast for a 1
percent drop. 	
    	
($1 = 0.7939 euros)

