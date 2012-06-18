NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 18

HELSINKI, June 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NORDEA, SANDVIK

The Nordic region’s biggest bank and tool and machinery maker Sandvik are among companies in Sweden facing possible payments for back taxes, daily Dagens Industri reported.

Sandvik faces a potential tax bill of 5 billion Swedish crowns ($715.04 million) and Nordea 1 billion after a legal ruling, it said.

The case covers the sale of assets at a discount to overseas-registered entities which then sell on the assets at market price, avoiding tax.

Sandvik said it had already made a reservation against a possible charge, adding it could not give any time frame for when its tax case with the authorities would be resolved.

Nordea has also made a reservation, but declined further comment, the paper said.

