UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 19

HELSINKI, June 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

Russian group Gazprom is winding up the entity it created to operate the Shtokman gas field and may set up a new company as it prepares to sign a deal that will bring Royal Dutch Shell into the project, Russian financial daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

The report said Shell was seeking a one-quarter stake and was likely to replace one of the two existing foreign investors, Norway’s Statoil and French group Total.

Statoil owns a 24 percent share of Shtokman.