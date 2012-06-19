FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 19
June 19, 2012

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

Russian group Gazprom is winding up the entity it created to operate the Shtokman gas field and may set up a new company as it prepares to sign a deal that will bring Royal Dutch Shell into the project, Russian financial daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.

The report said Shell was seeking a one-quarter stake and was likely to replace one of the two existing foreign investors, Norway’s Statoil and French group Total.

Statoil owns a 24 percent share of Shtokman.

