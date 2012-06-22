NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 22

COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Markets are closed in Finland and Sweden:

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer is starting a phase-three study of its once-weekly diabetes analogue semaglutide, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

It said phase 1 trials had reconfirmed the safety profile of liraglutide but that the studies had shown semaglutide had a more attractive profile for once-weekly administration.

Novo Nordisk decided to focus on further development of semaglutide, while no further clinical activities with the once-weekly version of liraglutide were expected, it said.

CARLSBERG

The management of the Danish brewer’s India unit aims to double its market share to over 10 percent over the next two to three years, business daily Borsen said. The brewer is planning to build a new brewery in Bihar at a value of about 165 million Danish crowns ($27.98 million), Borsen said.

($1 = 5.8969 Danish crowns)

