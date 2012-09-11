UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 11

(Adds DNO, Tikkurila)

HELSINKI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DNO INTERNATIONAL

Norwegian oil firm DNO has found oil in Iraq’s Kurdistan region in the Bekhme formation at a depth of around 2,000 meters, but needs further testing to assess the size of the discovery, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

STORA ENSO Finnish forestry company expects a harsh winter season ahead for its sawmills and is likely to cut output as the recession in Europe hits the region’s construction industry, a top executive said in a Reuters Forest Forum interview. “We will actively curtail all the assets that need to be curtailed,” Hannu Kasurinen, the head of Stora Enso’s Building and Living business, told on Monday.

NOKIA

Telecoms gear maker Nokia Siemens Networks, a joint venture of Nokia and Siemens AG, expects to jump to second place in its global market for the full year 2013, ahead of Huawei Technologies, a top executive told Reuters.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Swedish fashion group is in talks with Arvind Ltd, Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Brands and Delhi-based luxury fashion retailer Genesis Colors as it looks for a partner with which to enter the India market, India’s Business Standard reported, citing two people with knowledge of the talks.

TIKKURILA

Finnish paint producer upgraded its profit estimate for the full year.

It now expects its underlying operating profit to exceed 70 million euros ($89.50 million), compared with 62.7 million euros in 2011. Annual sales are seen to grow to at least 660 million euros from 644 million euros.

KONECRANES

Finnish crane maker repeated its forecast for its full-year sales and profit, forecasting both to rise from 2011.

“The third quarter of 2012 has so far proceeded in line with our expectations. Despite the economic uncertainties in different regions, our order intake remained on a good level in July-August,” CEO Pekka Lundmark said in a statement from the firm’s Capital Markets Day.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

APM Terminals, the operating port unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, is planning to increase investments in ports in Africa and South America, following its $860 million investment in Russian ports on Monday, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer could be seen selling its brewing activities in Uzbekistan, business daily Borsen said. Production in the country has already been halved due to lack of raw materials, Borsen said.

SAS

The value of the Scandinavian airline’s right to slots in London’s Heathrow airport could amount to between 230 and 280 million Danish crowns ($39.46-48.04 million), daily Berlingske Tidende said.

There are talks in the sector that the right to slots could become an attractive part of airlines’ finance lines, and potentially be used as a source for issuance of corporate bonds, Berlingske said.

NORDEA

A European banking union should include all European Union states, Nordea Chief Executive Christian Clausen told business daily Dagens Industri. The newspaper juxtaposed the opinion with that held by the head of Sweden Financial Supervisory Authority, who argued for the union to encompass only the euro zone states.

HUSQVARNA

The board of the garden equipment maker, which has suffered from weak profitability and lingering production problems in North America, should be reshuffled, with former Electrolux Chief Executive Hans Straberg an obvious choice to step in as chairman, Dagens Industri wrote in an analysis.

