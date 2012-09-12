UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Sept 12

(Adds Swedish Match, SAS)

HELSINKI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SWEDISH MATCH

The European Commission wants to ban export of smokefree tobacco, a proposal that daily Dagens Nyheter quoted a Swedish Match spokesman as calling strange.

Swedish Match’s main cash cow snus, a type of wet snuff, is banned in the European Union except Sweden. A ban on exports would shatter the company’s hopes the EU would lift the ban.

The European Commission also proposes a ban on logos on cigarette and wet snuff packs.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline will see increased competition in its home Scandinavian markets from Germany’s Lufthansa , daily Berlingske Tidende said. The German airline is planning to launch a campagne in the Scandinavian countries to try and win valuable business customers from SAS, Berlingske said.

METSO

Metso’s board proposed an extra dividend of 0.50 euros in addition to the 1.70 euros already paid for 2011.

Metso said an extraordinary shareholders meeting will convene on Oct 24 to decide on the matter.

ERICSSON

The Swedish network equipment maker said late on Tuesday it had won a 4G LTE order from SmarTone in Hong Kong.

HENNES & MAURITZ

H&M currently has no concrete plans to enter India and is not in talks to form a joint venture there, although it is an interesting market, the Swedish fashion retailer’s spokeswoman said late on Tuesday.

She was speaking after India’s Business Standard reported, citing sources, that H&M was in talks with India’s Arvind Ltd , Genesis Colors and Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Brands as it looks for a joint venture partner with which to enter the Indian market.

