UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 20

HELSINKI, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker said it submitted a revised proposal to buy ThyssenKrupp’s Inoxum unit after the EU Commission said it would not approve the deal without a sale of some of their combined operations.

Outokumpu said on Thursday the revised proposal included a sale of its Swedish melting and coil operations in Avesta, Nyby and Kloster as well as part of its European sales network.

The EU Commission extended its review period through Nov. 16, the company said, adding it expected to finalise the deal by the end of the year.

NOKIA

Nokia faces tougher competition after HTC Corp announced two smartphone models that will compete directly with its recently unveiled Lumia handsets.

Both run on Microsoft Corp’s Windows Phone 8 software, are brightly coloured and designed to compete with smartphones by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc .

