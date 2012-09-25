FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 25
September 25, 2012

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia unveiled two new touch-screen models to strengthen its offering for the mass market. Nokia said it expects the Nokia Asha 308 and the Nokia Asha 309 to retail for about $99, excluding taxes and subsidies, with deliveries to start in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
