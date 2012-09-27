UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 27

HELSINKI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

RAUTARUUKKI

The Finnish steel maker Rwarned that it would post a comparable operating loss for the full year as weak demand and lower steel product prices weigh on sales.

The company said annual sales would likely be flat from a year earlier as some customers were pushing back orders, especially in standard steel products. It previously forecast sales to grow 5 percent and comparable operating profit to be flat from 2011.

It also said it aims to cut around 250 jobs, and that it will begin negotiating layoffs.