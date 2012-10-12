FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 12
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SEB SHB

The Swedish Competition Authority has launched an inspection of the Swedish banking market, examining in a first step mortgage loan margins, savings rates and fund fees, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Friday.

“The fact we chose these areas is of course not a coincidence. We have indications that this is not working as well as it should,” the paper quoted Director General Dan Sjoblom as saying.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
