NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 15
October 15, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Helsinki, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NORSK HYDRO, ORKLA

Norway’s Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminium businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the industry’s global downturn, the two firms said on Monday.

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer is due to post September sales figures at 0600 GMT.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

