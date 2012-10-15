NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 15

Helsinki, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
Norway’s Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminium businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the industry’s global downturn, the two firms said on Monday.
The Swedish budget fashion retailer is due to post September sales figures at 0600 GMT.
Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms