UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 15

(Adds Cargotec, Talvivaara, PGS, Det norske oljeselskap, updates H&M)

Helsinki, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

CARGOTEC

Finnish cargo handling equipment maker cut its full-year core operating profit margin outlook to about 5 percent from the earlier guidance of 6 percent.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish miner warned it might not reach its full-year 2012 production target of around 17,000 tonnes of nickel because heavy rains have diluted metal grades in its leach solution.

NORSK HYDRO, ORKLA

Norway’s Norsk Hydro and Orkla will merge their extruded aluminium businesses into a 50/50 joint venture to cut cost and gain scale amid the industry’s global downturn, the two firms said on Monday.

DET NORSKE OLJESELSKAP ASA

Norwegian oil firm Det norske has drilled a dry well in the Geite prospect in the North Sea, near the Ula field, it said on Monday.

Det norske is the operator in production license 497 with a 35 percent ownership interest. Its partners include Dana Petroleum Norway AS (25%), Bridge Energy Norge AS (15%), Agora Oil and Gas AS (15%) and Lotos Exploration (10%).

PGS

Seismic surveyor PGS exercised an option to order two Ramform Titan-class vessels from Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd to increase its fleet of Ramform icons to 11.

H&M

The Swedish budget fashion retailer saw sales in stores open a year or more grow 6 percent in September. Total sales were up 15 percent in the month.

