NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 16

HELSINKI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.

Struggling Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp. expects to report third-quarter results below analyst estimates as market conditions remain “very challenging”, the firm said.

REC expects to report an earnings before interest, taxed, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, loss of 185 million Norwegian crowns ($32.4 million) from continuing operations and revenues of 1.5 billion crowns, it said in a statement. REC results are due on Oct 24.

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer, which wants to expand its presence in Asia, is ready to participate in the privatisation of Vietnam’s beer industry and could make a sizeable investment in one of the country’s biggest brewers, Danish business daily Borsen reported.

“We are more positive and more than ready to buy more,” the paper quoted Carlsberg Director Henrik Andersen as saying.

TELIASONERA

The Nordic and emerging markets telecoms firm is interested in a mobile license in Myanmar, business daily Dagens Industri wrote.

TeliaSonera’s action in emerging markets are under close scrutiny after prosecutors launched a probe last month into possible bribery and money laundering related to Telia’s purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan.

Reuters reported August that TeliaSonera was looking at Myanmar. Also Norway’s Telenor and Malaysia’s Axiata have confirmed an interest.

